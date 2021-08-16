Mutual fund new platform: The march towards an advisory-led model

We live in a seamless and interconnected world where everything from reviewing, choosing, and buying a product to seeking after-sale service happens at the click of a few buttons. This paradigm shift in the way we buy products or investments has been enabled by the creation of a common marketplace or platform. While several industries across the board have already jumped on to the platform bandwagon, the mutual fund industry still had one leg in the past. That is, until now.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated mutual fund (MF) Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) to establish a common platform that will enable both transaction as well as service requests. The platform will be jointly built by the two RTAs, KFin Technologies Pvt Ltd. and Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS). This move by the regulator is not only likely to disrupt the disparate mutual fund investing ecosystem but also create a unified and seamless interface for investors.

Today, as a mutual fund investor , you can always make a request for a consolidated statement across mutual fund houses that are serviced by both RTAs using mailback services. However, the creation of an interoperable ecosystem will add far more value. For example, previously, imagine a scenario where you have two investments. One is in Mutual Fund A that is serviced by K Fintech and the other is in Mutual Fund B that is serviced by CAMS.

Now, if you want to change your bank details registered with both the fund houses, then the steps that need to be taken are as follows:

• Go to the K Fintech or Mutual Fund A Website and change the bank account details registered

• Go to CAMS or Mutual Fund B website and change the bank account details registered

Once the platform goes live, this two-step process will be merged into one, thereby enabling the investor to make changes in both the schemes on the platform in a single step. This is not it. The platform is envisaged to provide investors with a simple and user-friendly interface so that they can seamlessly purchase, redeem, and switch their mutual fund investments.

With an aim to become a one-stop-shop for mutual fund investors and cater to their myriad requirements, the platform is expected to provide multiple services, including reports on mutual fund holdings in demat and standard statement of account, transactions, capital gains and losses, and details of unclaimed dividend and redemption.

With the kind of value this platform is expected to add to the investment ecosystem, including Asset Management Companies (AMCs), distributors, and investors, it might be apt to say that this could be the discount broking moment of the mutual fund industry. The important thing is that this latest circular cannot be looked at in silo.

Over the last decade, the regulator has taken concerted and measured steps towards creating a simple and seamless investment ecosystem. The 2013 first draft SEBI Registered Investment Advisory guidelines, the reclassification of mutual fund schemes to declutter the MF universe, capping of expense ratios on MFs, and segregating advisory and distribution are all steps that are a testament to the fact that the future is all about the advisory-led model. If one is building an advisory-led model across the entire value chain, they are not only being future-ready from a business perspective but also building an investor-first offering.

In my view, the advisory-led model adds another value layer on top of the transaction layer, thereby making access to a holistic suite of investments easy for retail investors. This move by SEBI serves to reinforce our long-term vision of building an advisory-led platform that can enable seamless and low-cost access to a wide range of investment products and strategies.

The author, Ujjwal Jain, is CEO at WealthDesk. The views expressed are personal