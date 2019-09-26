Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

Muthoot Finance has announced its 21st series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The issue is of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of Rs 1,000 crore.

The issue opens on September 27 and closes on October 25.

“The issue will help the company to have long term funds and diversify borrowing basket as well. The previous NCD issues were well received in the market and were over-subscribed," George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of Muthoot Finance said in a statement.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the allotment is based on first come first serve basis.