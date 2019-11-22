Muthoot Finance enters mutual fund space, acquires IDBI Mutual Fund for Rs 215 crore

Major gold finance company Muthoot Finance Ltd (MFIN) on Friday said it will acquire IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company for Rs 215 crore.

The acquisition will pave the for Muthoot Finance’s entry into mutual fund asset management space. The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2020 subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Upon closing, both IDBI AMC and IDBI MF Trustee Company will become wholly-owned subsidiary companies of MFIN.

Promoted by IDBI Bank in 2010, IDBI Mutual Fund is one of the profit-making AMCs in the mutual fund space with an AUM approx Rs 5,300 crore. IDBI MF runs 22 schemes with robust AUM across products, geography and investors.

Upon completion of the transaction, Muthoot Finance will purchase 100 percent equity shares of IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited held by the sellers.