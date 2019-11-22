Finance
Muthoot Finance enters mutual fund space, acquires IDBI Mutual Fund for Rs 215 crore
Updated : November 22, 2019 08:01 PM IST
The acquisition will pave the for Muthoot Finance’s entry into mutual fund asset management space.
The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2020 subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
