Mumbai Police arrest suspended PMC Bank MD Joy Thomas

The suspended managing director of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Joy Thomas was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Friday.

Based on a complaint by an RBI-appointed administrator, the police complaint was filed earlier this week on charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Thomas.

On Thursday, Mumbai police arrested Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, directors of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) in the PMC Bank scam.

According to the initial investigation, police said, the bank's losses since 2008 were Rs 4,355.46 crore. The bank's former chairman Waryam Singh and other senior officials, along with a director of HDIL, have been named in the FIR.

The police FIR has been filed under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or banker), 420 (cheating), and 465, 466 and 471 (related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code along with 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy).

The bank, which has 137 branches and over Rs 11,000 crore in deposits, has been put under restrictions since last week after the RBI discovered certain financial irregularities in the functioning of the multi-state lender.