Investment research firm Morningstar on Friday put its ratings under review on the six Franklin Templeton mutual funds which have been wound up.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on April 23 announced its decision to wind up six of its schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.

“We understand that in the light of these developments, these funds cannot justify continuation of Morningstar Analyst Ratings. Hence, we are putting the Morningstar Analyst Ratings on the affected funds Under Review/suspended with immediate effect,” the investment research firm said in a statement.

“Out of these six funds, we have historically maintained positive Morningstar Analyst Ratings on five of them given the team’s strength in managing funds in the lower credit space. Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund has not been a part of our coverage”.

Over the years, the fixed income team at Franklin Templeton mutual fund has created a niche for itself in the low credit space and have managed the same with a good degree of success, according to Morningstar.

The fund house took this extreme decision in light of the severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These funds were run with a clear focus towards a credit (or accrual) strategy, with significantly higher exposure to AA and A rated instruments than their peers. In such a strategy, the idea is to invest in high yielding bonds and stay invested till they mature. This is an apt approach to be plied in such funds or strategies as the underlying securities tend to be less liquid in nature making it difficult to liquidate them in the interim.”

“It is this nature of these funds that the team has been finding it difficult to meet the redemption pressure in the recent times. Our conviction in these funds has stemmed from the experience of Santosh Kamath in the lower credit space, capability of the team in managing credit funds, and robust research infrastructure which has enabled them to shortlist investment worthy companies in the lower credit space for over a decade.”

Having said that, the last one-and-a-half years have been tough for investments in the lower credit space, it said.

“Many fund houses have had to face credit related events in the recent past, driven by the negative sentiment in the markets post the IL&FS crises. Franklin Templeton too faced some credit events as some of its holdings fell below the investment grade last year, for which it had to absorb a haircut. These investments were primarily in group companies of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group (or ADAG) and ESSEL group.”

Franklin Templeton said, “There has been a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market on account of the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lock-down of the Indian economy which was necessary to address the same. At the same time, mutual funds, especially in the fixed income segment, are facing continuous and heightened redemptions.”’

These funds have been facing significant redemption pressure, which intensified in the months of March and April due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it said.