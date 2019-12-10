Finance
Morgan Stanley expects financial sector to remain weak in 2020. Here's why
Updated : December 10, 2019 09:56 AM IST
Sectors like telecom and real estate could add some large corporate stress on the banks moving forward.
The large banks are likely to continue to gain share.
Smaller private banks are likely to show higher NPL ratios.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more