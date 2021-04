A lot has happened over the last year - ever since the coronavirus pandemic made its unfortunate entry into our world. Since then, over 130 million people have contracted the virus while almost three million have died across the world. However, the COVID pandemic has also had a positive impact on the way people think about health insurance. It is no surprise that the awareness level of consumers on the need for health insurance has increased rapidly.

According to industry data, a large section of policyholders is now, opting for higher sum assured policies. Not only that, there has been a massive growth of around 150 percent in the number of requests for porting the already existing plans to ones with higher cover. One main reason for this is the significantly higher cost of treatment for COVID infection. When the Coronavirus was at its peak last year, the cost of a 15-day-hospitalization at a super-specialty hospital in the national capital was in the range of Rs 7-7.5 lakh. Moreover, if more than one family member was infected by the virus, which is among the most infectious ones ever discovered, the medical bill could have run into tens of lakhs for the whole family. This kind of situation was actually witnessed by households across the world where the whole family contracted the virus and thus needed expensive medical care. This served as a wake-up call for many who had a sum insured of Rs 5-7 lakh, as has been the case in India for a majority of policyholders.

Rise in Number of Critical Illnesses

However, the rising cost of medical care is not just restricted to the unprecedented virus, but it is witnessed across the healthcare sector. Moreover, the medical inflation rate in the country is twice the general inflation rate. So it is natural that in the future, medical treatment for most health conditions is going to cost much more than what it costs today.

What makes it worse is the rising incidence of critical illnesses among the Indian population. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of cancer cases in India could rise to 1.5 million by 2025, up from 1.39 million in 2020. Cases of heart diseases are also rising in the country and its prevalence, along with stroke, has increased by over 50 percent over the last three decades. Moreover, more and more cases of diabetes and hypertension are reported every day, which increases one’s risk of developing chronic kidney diseases.

Given these circumstances, the wise thing to do is to go for a higher health insurance cover, as many opted for during the pandemic. This becomes even more crucial now that the second wave of the pandemic is gaining strength in India with the number of daily cases again crossing the one lakh mark in the first week of April. Hospitals in several cities are again running on capacity and the cost of medical care is the last thing one should have to worry about during these tough times.

Higher Cover Plans Available at Affordable Prices

schemes offer Rs 1 crore cover at the same price as a Rs 10 lakh cover.

Increase in Affordability with EMI Option

That is not all, upgrading to a Rs 1 crore cover is now even easier with the EMI option available for paying the premium. So one does not have to worry about paying the entire annual premium in one go. They can simply make monthly payments equivalent to just the cost of a pizza. So those who are looking for a new health insurance plan for themselves and their families must consider a Rs 1 crore policy. Those who already have an existing lower-sum-insured policy should seriously consider an upgrade. Remember, there is also a 15-day waiting period for COVID-19 in many policies.