Moody’s Investors Service, in a new report, has said that disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak will worsen the economic slowdown in India that has been underway in the past year. It has noted that non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are more exposed than banks to the coronavirus-led downturn. This is because their focus on riskier segments, and in particular corporates and the real estate sector which were facing liquidity constraints even before the outbreak, Moody's added.

The disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak will further accelerate the deterioration of asset quality at NBFI, explained the report. Asset quality at NBFIs has weakened in recent years amid worsening economic conditions, and the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate this trend.

The moratoriums on loan repayments for customers will exacerbate liquidity stress at NBFIs leading to significant declines in cash inflows, added the note.

“We expect a significant weakening in asset quality at NFBIs, that will worsen the liquidity stress triggered by the three-month moratorium on customer loan repayments,” says Srikanth Vadlamani, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

To alleviate borrower stress, the Reserve Bank of India is allowing financial institutions to provide three-month moratoriums on loan repayments. These measures represent a significant drain on near-term liquidity at NBFIs, as most primarily manage liquidity by matching cash inflows from loan repayments with cash outflows to repay their own liabilities, the report explained.

And while the government’s measurements announced to directly subscribe to Rs 30,000 crore of NBFI debt, will provide some near-term relief, this will not sufficiently address the NBFI’s structural funding issues.

It further cautioned that the weakening solvency at NFBIs will in turn pose risks to the stability of the broader financial system, given banks’ large exposures to NBFIs.