Moratorium scheme manageable, unless it’s a full interest waiver: CLSA

The Supreme Court is set to hear the government’s opinion on waiver of interest and interest on interest for the loan moratorium period. Analysts believe that a waiver of ‘interest on interest’ might be a possibility that will have a negligible impact on the banking sector.

However, a complete waiver of interest will lead to around 5 percent NPV impact for banks for loans under the moratorium, according to CLSA.

On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had permitted all commercial banks, including regional rural banks, small finance banks and local area banks, co-operative banks, all-India Financial Institutions, and NBFCs to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of installments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020. The central bank further extended the loan moratorium period till August 31.

“A complete waiver of interest during moratorium will have the highest NPV impact for banks (5% of loan under morat), but this looks highly unlikely and the RBI has also opposed the same. Interest on interest waiver could be a possibility. If this applies only for moratorium period then the impact is negligible,” CLSA said in a note.

If the interest on interest waiver is applicable for loan tenure then there is some NPV impact on longer tenure loan products like mortgages (1-2 percent of loans). Overall the impact of the interest on interest waiver will be low/manageable till any waiver is restricted to interest on interest, it added.

Further, in case of waiver of interest on interest accrued during moratorium for the residual life of loan (say 5 years), CLSA estimates around 1 percent NPV impact on moratorium loans (15 bps impact on total loans).

However, for a longer tenor loan like mortgages (say 15-year residual maturity), the impact could double, ie, 2 percent + NPV impact on moratorium loans (around 30 bps overall impact), according to the global research house.

Waiver of interest on the accrued interest-only during the moratorium period will have a much lower 10 bps impact on moratorium loans and only 2 bps impact on overall loans.