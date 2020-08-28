  • SENSEX
Moratorium scheme manageable, unless it’s a full interest waiver: CLSA

Updated : August 28, 2020 03:05 PM IST

A complete waiver of interest will lead to around 5 percent NPV impact for banks for loans under the moratorium, according to CLSA.
If the interest on interest waiver is applicable for loan tenure then there is some NPV impact on longer tenure loan products like mortgages.
