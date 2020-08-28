Finance Moratorium scheme manageable, unless it’s a full interest waiver: CLSA Updated : August 28, 2020 03:05 PM IST A complete waiver of interest will lead to around 5 percent NPV impact for banks for loans under the moratorium, according to CLSA. If the interest on interest waiver is applicable for loan tenure then there is some NPV impact on longer tenure loan products like mortgages. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply