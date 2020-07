One of India's leading bankers, Deepak Parekh, on Monday, implored the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das to not extend the moratorium on loan repayments any further. Parekh, chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), appealed to Das to avoid such an extension, saying else it would hurt the industry.

“Please do not extend the moratorium because we see that even people who have the ability to pay -- whether it is individuals or corporates -- are taking advantage under this moratorium and deferring payment… There is some talk that there will be another extension of three months. It's going to hurt us, and hurt the smaller NBFCs particularly,” Parekh said in his remarks to the RBI governor at industry-body CII’s council meeting this morning.

The RBI on March 27 had first announced a three-month moratorium or deferment on loan repayments for all term loans as well as working capital loans from April 1 to May 31. This was later extended by another three months, up to August 31. Under this moratorium, banks are allowed to grant a loan repayment holiday to their customers, based on their own board-approved policy.

In response to Parekh’s suggestion, RBI Governor Das merely said that he had noted the request, but did not offer any glimpse into the regulator’s thoughts on the matter. “I have made note of the suggestions. I will not be able to comment on any one of them now,” Das said.

In stark contrast to the banker’s view, Bharti Enterprises’ vice chairman and CII’s past president, Rakesh Bharti Mittal said that the moratorium extension must be considered to alleviate the stress on corporates and the economy.

“Given the stress in the economy and the huge pressure, I believe there will be more companies joining the NPAs (nonperforming assets) list, and the moratorium extension should be seriously looked at and considered,” Mittal said in his remarks to the governor.

RBI in its latest Financial Stability Report acknowledged that the six-month loan repayment holiday or moratorium may also have implications for the financial health of banks. “The regulatory dispensations that the pandemic has necessitated in terms of the moratorium on loan instalments and deferment of interest payments may have implications for the financial health of SCBs, going forward,” the report said.

Further, RBI noted that the impact of the moratorium on private NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies can be substantial, with the proportion of assets under the moratorium for NBFCs averaging between 39-65 percent as on March 31, based on underlying assets.