  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Updated : August 21, 2020 12:32 PM IST

Moody's said a sharp slowdown in India’s economic growth made worse by the coronavirus outbreak will hurt public sector banks.
This, as per Moody’s, will significantly deplete their capital buffers, and government support may be required to plug the shortfall.
Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trillion over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trillion over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

Indian Overseas Bank shares gain 6% on strong Q1 earnings

Indian Overseas Bank shares gain 6% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement