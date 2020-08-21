Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19

India’s state-run banks may need Rs 1.90 to 2.10 lakh crore of external capital over the next two years to restore their loss-absorbing buffers due to the COVID-19 hit, according to Moody’s latest report.

“Of the total amount, PSBs will need about Rs 1 lakh crore to build loan-loss provisions to about 70 percent of NPLs, which will leave them with enough capacity to grow loans 8-10 percent annually, faster than the 4 percent in fiscal 2020,” it said.

The global rating and research agency said a sharp slowdown in India’s economic growth made worse by the coronavirus outbreak will hurt public sector banks. It may lead to worsening asset quality, a sharp rise in credit costs, and therefore hurt their profitability. This, as per Moody’s, will significantly deplete their capital buffers, and government support may be required to plug the shortfall.

“Uncertainty surrounding India's economic recovery as well as the ongoing cleanup of balance sheets are making it difficult for most PSBs to raise equity capital from markets. This means PSBs will continue to need support from the government to plug their capital shortfalls, and we expect the government to infuse fresh funds into them as it has done in the past," the report said.

Moody’s estimates that under a baseline scenario, the newly formed bad loans will nearly double to about 3.7 percent of gross loans annually in the next two years, largely driven by retail, SME and agriculture segment. In this case, the PSBs' gross non-performing loans ratio is seen rising to 14.5 percent by March 2022 from 11 percent in March 2020.

In the event of a deeper, more prolonged economic slowdown, Moody’s estimates NPL formation to increase to about 5.7 percent of gross loans annually over the next two years, exceeding a peak of 5.4 percent reached in fiscal 2018, when new corporate NPLs surged.