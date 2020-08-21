Finance Moody’s says PSBs need Rs 1.9-2.1 lk cr of capital buffers to combat COVID-19 Updated : August 21, 2020 12:32 PM IST Moody's said a sharp slowdown in India’s economic growth made worse by the coronavirus outbreak will hurt public sector banks. This, as per Moody’s, will significantly deplete their capital buffers, and government support may be required to plug the shortfall. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply