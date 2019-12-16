#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Moody's says 2020 outlook for APAC finance companies negative

Updated : December 16, 2019 11:28 AM IST

2020 outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) finance companies is negative as slower economic growth weighs on their credit fundamentals, said Moody's in a recent report.
According to the report, finance companies in APAC will operate in a more challenging operating environment in 2020.
The rating agency expects interest rates to remain low for some time, which will present both risks and opportunities.
