Moody's says 2020 outlook for APAC finance companies negative

Finance companies in the Asia Pacific region will operate in a more challenging operating environment in 2020, characterized by slower growth amid elevated geopolitical risk and pessimistic business sentiments, said Moody's Investors Service in a report. The ratings agency has negative outlook for APAC finance companies for the year 2020 as slower economic growth weighs on their credit fundamentals.

According to the report, economic growth in China will slow further amid ongoing trade uncertainty with the spillover on the rest of Asia. However, India will see a rebound in growth from its sharp slowdown in 2019, but its idiosyncratic weaknesses will remain key risks to a sustained recovery, Moody's explained.

"APAC finance companies’ structural reliance on market funds is a key vulnerability and the solvency of Indian and smaller Chinese finance companies could be strained if they fail to obtain stable funding in 2020. However, external support in the form of continued access to funding or capital injection will alleviate downside risks for some," the report stated.

It also added that the asset quality of retail-focused finance companies in Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam will also deteriorate to the extent that weaker global growth will raise unemployment and suppress wages in these economies.

The weaker operating environment will heighten the asset risks of these companies, it further said, adding that companies that have experienced rapid growth in the past few years are more vulnerable.

Interest rates

The ratings agency expects interest rates to remain low for some time, which will present both risks and opportunities. Lower interest rates will support asset quality as it lowers debt service costs for borrowers but will also encourage further buildup of leverage and asset risk in the system, it observed.

While lower interest rates will help, muted demand for credit and higher credit costs will dampen profitability, it further noted. The rating agency also postulated that for most APAC finance companies, funding costs will decline in 2020 as interbank borrowing rates trend down in tandem with more accommodative monetary policies.

Drivers of negative growth

As pert Moody's asset quality and profitability will weaken as borrowers’ debt repayment capacity deteriorates and as demand for financing slows in line with the weaker operating environment. Access to funding and liquidity will also be challenging for some lenders as investors’ confidence stays weak, it added.

