Moody's says 2020 outlook for APAC finance companies negative
Updated : December 16, 2019 11:28 AM IST
2020 outlook for Asia-Pacific (APAC) finance companies is negative as slower economic growth weighs on their credit fundamentals, said Moody's in a recent report.
According to the report, finance companies in APAC will operate in a more challenging operating environment in 2020.
The rating agency expects interest rates to remain low for some time, which will present both risks and opportunities.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more