Finance Moody's affirms SBI's Baa3 deposit ratings, downgrades standalone profile to ba2 from ba1 Updated : August 25, 2020 06:40 PM IST Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of State Bank of India (SBI) at Baa3. The deposit ratings of SBI are at the same level as India's Baa3 sovereign rating.