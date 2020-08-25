Moody's affirms SBI's Baa3 deposit ratings, downgrades standalone profile to ba2 from ba1

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of State Bank of India (SBI) at Baa3. The deposit ratings of SBI are at the same level as India's Baa3 sovereign rating.

"At the same time, Moody's has downgraded SBI's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1," the ratings agency said. "As a result, Moody's has also downgraded SBI's foreign currency preferred stock noncumulative MTN programme rating to (P)B2 from (P)B1, and the rating of the preferred stock non-cumulative (Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 securities) bond issued out of its DIFC branch to B2(hyb) from B1(hyb)."

Moody's has maintained SBI's rating outlook, where applicable, as negative, in line with the outlook on India's sovereign rating.

"This rating action concludes the review initiated on SBI's BCA, adjusted BCA, junior securities, and the junior securities of its London, Hong Kong, DIFC and Nassau branches initiated on 2 June 2020," the company said.

Below is the rating agency's statement.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Deepening economic slowdown exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak will delay recovery in SBI's financial metrics.

The economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic will exacerbate an already material slowdown in India's economic growth, weakening borrowers' credit profiles and hurting Indian banks' asset quality.

over the past two years.

The downgrade of SBI's BCA to ba2 from ba1 reflects Moody's view that the bank's asset quality and profitability will deteriorate. The resultant weakening in internal capital generation will reverse improvements in the bank's financial metrics achieved over the past two years.

Prior to the review for downgrade, Moody's had expected that improvements to SBI's asset quality and profitability would result in financial metrics in line with global peers with ba1 BCAs.

SBI's asset quality improved in the quarter ended June 2020, with its gross non-performing loan ratio declining to 5.4 percent from 7.5 percent a year ago. However, the ratio is potentially understated because it does not include loans on which the bank has granted payment deferrals. As of June 2020, about 9.5 percent of SBI's loans were under a repayment moratorium until the end of August 2020.

After the loan deferment period ends, the RBI has permitted Indian banks to restructure loans to borrowers whose earnings and businesses have been impacted by the pandemic.

In line with the trend for other Indian peers, Moody's expects SBI to restructure loans. However, uncertainty around the length and depth of India's economic slowdown make it difficult to estimate what portion of restructured loans will eventually turn into nonperforming loans.

Moody's views SBI's capitalization -- as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) relative to adjusted riskweighted assets of 8.5 percent as of March 2020 -- low when compared to similarly rated global peers.

While SBI's stakes in listed subsidiaries present potential sources of capital, Moody's expects that the bank's sustainable capitalization will be lower than global peers, in line with the expectation of the bank's management.

SBI's ba2 BCA takes into account the bank's strong funding and liquidity a result of its dominant market position, and its important links to government transaction-related businesses which support its stable funding franchise.

As of the end of March 2020, SBI's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was healthy at 134 percent.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Affirmation of deposit ratings with a negative outlook

The affirmation of SBI's Baa3 deposit ratings take into account Moody's expectation of a very high level of government support, based on the bank's dominant market share of 24 percent of system deposits as of June 2020, as well as the bank's importance to the country's banking system.

The negative outlook is in line with negative outlook on India's sovereign ratings, and incorporates the risks to the bank's financial profile in the current uncertain operating environment.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN

Given the negative outlook, SBI's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, the rating outlook could be changed to stable if India's rating outlook is changed to stable.

Moody's could downgrade SBI's ratings if India's sovereign rating is downgraded, reflecting the high interlinkages between the banks' credit profile and that of the government.