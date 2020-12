By Srilekha Nair

Not long back, access to money was restricted. Sure, this did encourage qualities like thrift and patience, but it also meant that one had to wait for a long time to fulfil desires that required money.

Our grandparents, and for many of us, even our parents probably had to save up for a lifetime before they could buy that dream house, invest in a business, provide for children’s higher education or their big fat wedding.

Things are far more easier today: barely a day passes without some unsolicited mail or call from financial services providers offering loans, or added benefits and extended limits on credit cards. Further, technology has contributed in making this access smoother and faster.

But is it wise or foolish to be financially indebted? On the one hand there is ample evidence to suggest that smart use of debt is at the heart of any successful business venture or a quality lifestyle. Conventional wisdom on the other, equates being worry free with being debt free.

By resisting a loan offer, are we being smart or are we missing out on an opportunity to lead a better life?

Here’s an interesting perspective and useful tips on evaluating a loan: