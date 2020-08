Mobile payments users in India will surge 5 times from the current 16 crore to 80 crore, according to a report by RedSeer Consulting. Country’s mobile payments segment will drive 3.5 percent of total digital payments of Rs 7092 lakh crore by FY25, up from the current 1 percent.

Digital payments growth is steered by inclusive government policies and increased participation by MSMEs. According to the consulting firm, “there has been a significant focus from the government with multiple initiatives underway to boost sector growth.”

As smartphones and internet penetration propel consumption across the country, “COVID acted as a catalyst in terms of driving increasing digital wallet share, specifically with respect to Tier 2+ cities. This has directly led to increased use case for mobile payment modes (both UPI and Wallets) due to seamless integration with online platforms”, according to the report.

Wallets will continue to play a key role in its growth with the continuous increase in both frequency and user base.

“By 2025, wallets are expected to have a higher penetration in Tier 2 cities and lower-income class who would eventually drive multiple small-ticket transactions”, it added. In fact, the small merchant in the unorganized retail sector lead the digitization in tier 2+ cities, while organized retail will continue to add users in the bigger cities and towns.

The consulting firm expects the merchant payments segment (P2M) to driving digital payments growth and is set to grow at more than 50 percent CAGR until FY25. According to the report, P2M is fast becoming the preference for retailers; Paytm dominates with 50 percent market share followed by PhonePe and Google Pay. In FY20, P2M has reported 69 crore transactions a month, for fiscal P2M volume is at 830 crore transactions a month.

Interestingly, Kirana stores drove essential retail consumption during the lockdown, their share of digital payments increased from 60 percent to 75 percent post-COVID, led by mobile-based payments as consumers prefer non-physical modes due to safety concerns.

Anil Kumar, founder and CEO at RedSeer Consulting, said, “COVID-19 seems like another demonetization alike catalyst for the industry. Digital payment providers have been quite hands-on in terms of responding to this situation, by offering enhanced support on essentials such as offering groceries, masks, sanitizers, COVID-19 insurance, offering integration with donations to PM fund and other essential product / services. Going forward, integrated play is going to be really important to get it right in this space.”

According to the report, the small merchant will push the growth in the payment enabler (EDC & Payment Gateway Aggregator) segment. From 0.5 crore terminals currently (almost 5x times of FY15), it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27 percent in the next five years to reach 1.7 crore terminals by FY25. New-age digital players such as mSwipe, Pine Labs, Ezetap, Paytm are leading the charge in this segment.

Among the Android-based EDC players, the survey found that merchants rate Paytm the highest, followed by mSwipe, Pine Labs and Ezetap.

RedSeer Consulting expects India’s payment gateway aggregator market, currently at Rs 9.5 lakh crore to multiply 2.4 times, growing at 19 percent CAGR to reach Rs 22.6 lakh crore by FY25.

The report added, “The payment gateway market today is very competitive, and all leading players are fighting for the market share. Paytm leads this pack and has grown the fastest followed by BillDesk with marquee government clients”.

In terms of the business model, RedSeer found that the integrated financial services model would help players become profitable.