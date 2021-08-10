Millennial banking: Here are 5 things that new age investors expect

Millennials exhibit a disproportionately low understanding of finance, unlike previous generations who had a reasonably good grasp on their finances. A Deloitte survey reveals that 80 percent of Millennials and 74 percent of Gen Zs in India often worry or get stressed about their general financial state. The worry or lack of confidence is triggered by a fear of the unknown and results in a lack of financial initiative on their end.

However, millennials tend to have a higher disposable income making them exceptionally skilled in the art of 'money comes, money goes'. Another study by Deloitte titled Global 2021 Millennial, and Gen Z Survey reveals that 38 percent of Millennials and Gen Z said that their day-to-day finances contributed to their stress levels. This number was even higher in the 2020 Deloitte Millennial Survey conducted in India, with 50 percent millennials and 37 percent Gen Z identifying day-to-day finances as a stress driver.

There is a rising demand for innovation in the financial services industry to address the evolving consumer needs of millennials/digital natives through products that are intuitive and hassle-free. Over the last few years, neo banks and digital-only banks are paving the way through their unique models.

Here are the upgrades digital natives are expecting from financial apps:

Superior user interface

A tech-first approach to developing and designing banking products is high on the millennial wish-list. The user-friendly nature and convenience attached to other online apps are crucial to be translated to banking as well to keep the mobile-first end-user engaged.

Millennials are looking for accessibility and convenience in banking as they are used to on-demand travel, on-demand food. They want to be able to feel like they have more control, are being smarter with their spending and have the ability to maximize savings.

Simplified savings

Indians, by habit, tend to look at opportunities that will help them maximize their savings while opening a bank account. Even with the millennials, products offering various features such as savings instruments and automated saving options will go a long way.

Smart insights on money flow

Smart statements that provide an overview of the current state of finances (including money spent/saved) will be a game-changer to help millennials navigate their everyday finances. Such a tool enables intelligent spending based on personalized, intuitive banking insights.

Unique rewards

Millennials expect gratification in the form of rewards for each transaction they make on their banking app- be it saving or spending. This has largely been the appeal behind the rewards offered by Google Pay in the form of scratch cards. With time, millennials want to receive rewards beyond the basic cashback, reward points, coupons, etc. Banking apps will have to reimagine their approach of rewarding the user's financial behaviour.

End-to-end customer support

Navigating the world of finance can be overwhelming, but knowing that you can rely on your banking partner 24x7 for all queries can be the reassurance every millennial needs. It is bound to increase loyalty and customer satisfaction. With technology constantly evolving, banks are looking to different mediums such as AI-enabled chatbots, voice assistants, Whatsapp to extend customer support to its users.

The author, Sujith Narayanan, is Co-Founder and CEO at Fi. The views expressed are personal