Millenials are turning credit healthy, borrowing with confidence, says report

As many as 9.23 lakh customers have improved their credit score by 50 points or more in the last six months, a report released by Paisabazaar.com said, adding that out of this, 4.6 lakh customers have improved their score by 100+ points in the same time period.

The report, titled Making India Credit Fit, showed that credit awareness in India is steadily on the rise with consumers, especially the young salaried segment, from both metros and non-metros, displaying more credit awareness, taking steps to build their score and borrowing with confidence.

With over 65 percent of India under the age of 35 and internet and smartphone boom enabling access to credit, choice and information, the millenials are getting more comfortable and confident with borrowing.

The report showed that for customers who were born in 1970, the average age of the first loan taken was 38. Those born in 1985, the average age was 27.

In the last two years, customers from outside the top 10 cities are becoming more credit aware, the report added.

There has been a shift with 38 percent of customers who have taken their credit report being self-employed; 78 percent of them are MSMEs, the report said.

A big segment, at 23 percent, are customers who do not have credit score and are ‘New to Credit’. Most of them are first-time earners and professionals in their 20s who have never taken any credit product in the past, the report added.

Over the next 5 years, this rise in credit awareness, coupled with the continuing smartphone and internet boom, would enable a significant impact on the penetration of formal credit products in India.