Microsoft identifies six priority areas for financial service industry

The priority areas include 'Doing More with Less', 'Transforming Customer Experience', 'Strengthening Security', 'Harnessing the Power of AI', 'Advancing Sustainable Finance', and 'Exploiting Data and Insights'.

Microsoft, being a technology advisor to the financial services industry, has recently announced its six priority areas for the industry this year. These priority areas include 'Doing More with Less', 'Transforming Customer Experience', 'Strengthening Security', 'Harnessing the Power of AI', 'Advancing Sustainable Finance', and 'Exploiting Data and Insights'. These focus areas are aimed to shape the future of tech innovation and advance the financial services sector.

Doing More with Less: Financial service organisations need to modernise their processes and operations to be more efficient and digitised. The aim is to apply technology to enhance the capabilities of institutions, allowing them to differentiate and increase their resilience.

Rethinking Customer Engagement: To remain competitive, financial services organisations need to re-evaluate their customer engagement and provide consistent, contextual, personalised, and continuous experiences across current and emerging channels.

Elevating Employee Experiences: As the future of work continues to evolve, financial services organizations need to create work environments that attract, motivate, and retain employees with the right tools and insights to improve productivity and efficiency.

Also Read: Axis Bank Mutual Fund names fake Telegram channels using its name

Expanding Security Horizons: Financial institutions need to adopt stronger risk management practices while meeting regulatory requirements.

Advancing Sustainable Finance: Financial services organisations need to increase their focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress to make sustainability good for businesses.

Exploiting Data and Insights: Financial institutions need to unlock the potential of internal and external data and develop analytical capabilities to transform all areas of their business.