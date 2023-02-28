The visit, which was confirmed by the RBI in a tweet, saw Gates and Das engage in a wide-ranging conversation and possibly touched on topics such as UPI and E-rupee, digital payments, and the role of technology in the banking sector.
Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Tuesday to hold a series of discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The visit, which was confirmed by the RBI in a tweet, saw Gates and Das engage in a wide-ranging conversation and touched on a wide range of topics including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance, and digital lending.
Additionally, Gates also reunited with business tycoon Anand Mahindra during the former's visit, where they discussed collaborating to “multiply social impact”.
Sharing a photo on Twitter, Mahindra Group chairman highlighted that Gates also signed his book, in which he wished his "classmate" the best.
Mahindra shared the post a few hours ago, and it has garnered over 58,000 views and 2,262 likes.
Interestingly, Mahindra and Gates were classmates at Harvard in 1973 before Gates dropped out to focus on his company. In his signed copy, Gates wrote, "To Anand, Best wishes to my classmate!"
Moreover, Gates is scheduled to meet with Ashwini Vaishnaw tomorrow, March 1, to discuss topics related to Digital Infrastructure, under the G20.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar also met with the billionaire tycoon in Mumbai.
Also read: Bill Gates acquires 3.76% stake in Heineken, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 2:46 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!