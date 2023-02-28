The visit, which was confirmed by the RBI in a tweet, saw Gates and Das engage in a wide-ranging conversation and possibly touched on topics such as UPI and E-rupee, digital payments, and the role of technology in the banking sector.

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Tuesday to hold a series of discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The visit, which was confirmed by the RBI in a tweet, saw Gates and Das engage in a wide-ranging conversation and touched on a wide range of topics including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance, and digital lending.

Additionally, Gates also reunited with business tycoon Anand Mahindra during the former's visit, where they discussed collaborating to “multiply social impact”.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Mahindra Group chairman highlighted that Gates also signed his book, in which he wished his "classmate" the best.

Interestingly, Mahindra and Gates were classmates at Harvard in 1973 before Gates dropped out to focus on his company. In his signed copy, Gates wrote, "To Anand, Best wishes to my classmate!"

Moreover, Gates is scheduled to meet with Ashwini Vaishnaw tomorrow, March 1, to discuss topics related to Digital Infrastructure, under the G20.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar also met with the billionaire tycoon in Mumbai.