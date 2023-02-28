English
Microsoft co founder Bill Gates meets RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai
By Anand Singha  Feb 28, 2023 2:46:19 PM IST (Published)

The visit, which was confirmed by the RBI in a tweet, saw Gates and Das engage in a wide-ranging conversation and possibly touched on topics such as UPI and E-rupee, digital payments, and the role of technology in the banking sector.

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai on Tuesday to hold a series of discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The visit, which was confirmed by the RBI in a tweet, saw Gates and Das engage in a wide-ranging conversation and possibly touched on topics such as UPI and E-rupee, digital payments, and the role of technology in the banking sector.
Also read: Bill Gates acquires 3.76% stake in Heineken, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
