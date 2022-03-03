Microfinance sector's contribution to GVA to be 2.7-3.5% by 2025-26: Study

The impact of the microfinance sector on Gross Value Added (GVA) of the economy is expected to be between 2.7-3.5 percent by 2025-26, according to a study report released on March 3. The report, 'Present and Potential Contribution of Microfinance to India's Economy,' was prepared jointly by MFIN, an association for microfinance entities, and National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

It presents an analysis of the contribution of microfinance institutions to the overall economy in terms of income or 'Gross Value Added,' a measure of the national economic output and employment. The MFIN-NCAER report points out that during 2018-19, the contribution of the microfinance sector as a whole, to India's GVA was 2.03 percent.

The projected contribution of the microfinance sector to overall GVA, including the backward & forward linkages by 2025-26, would be a significant 2.7 percent in the base case scenario and nearly 3.5 percent in best case scenario, the report said.

Though the sector accounts for only a small part of the financial sector, the employment created is estimated to be about 1.28 crore jobs by the sector as a whole, and 38.54 lakh jobs by the NBFC-MFIs alone, a significant contribution to the generation of employment, MFIN CEO and Director Alok Misra said.