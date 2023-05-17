Microfinance sector to grow at 20-25% over next few years: CreditAccess Grameen's Udaya Kumar Hebbar

Earlier, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd reported an 86.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 296.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 159 crore.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 29.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 719.8 crore against Rs 554.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
The total income increased by 29.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 824.5 crore to Rs 1,066.2 crore and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased by 36.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 368.8 crore to Rs 502.9 crore. The impairment of financial instruments declined by 30.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 151.0 crore to Rs 105.3 crore.