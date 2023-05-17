English
Microfinance sector to grow at 20 25% over next few years: CreditAccess Grameen's Udaya Kumar Hebbar

Microfinance sector to grow at 20-25% over next few years: CreditAccess Grameen's Udaya Kumar Hebbar

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   May 17, 2023 2:54 PM IST (Updated)
finance | May 17, 2023 2:52 PM IST
The microfinance sector will grow at 20-25 percent over the next few years, said Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD and CEO at CreditAccess Grameen while talking to CNBC-TV18. He added that he can see round 14-15 percent customer growth in FY24. He further expects around 5-6 percent promoter stake sale within the next 2 years and disbursement growth of 20-23 percent in FY24, similar to FY23.

"29 percent of the book has a tenor of 3 years. We expect disbursements of Rs 22,000 crore in FY24," Hebbar told CNBC-TV18 a day after the firm reported its March quarterly earnings.
He believes that there may be some impact in Karnataka business due to the political situation.
On promoters, he said that they may sell stake, but that won't be in market.

Earlier, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd reported an 86.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 296.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 159 crore.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 29.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 719.8 crore against Rs 554.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The total income increased by 29.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 824.5 crore to Rs 1,066.2 crore and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased by 36.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 368.8 crore to Rs 502.9 crore. The impairment of financial instruments declined by 30.3 percent year-on-year from Rs 151.0 crore to Rs 105.3 crore.

(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: May 17, 2023 2:52 PM IST
