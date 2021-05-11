  • SENSEX
Microfinance institutions send SoS to RBI, seek support for industry amid COVID second wave

Updated : May 11, 2021 05:13:03 IST

The MFIs have requested RBI to introduce an Emergency Credit Line of up to 25 percent of their outstanding with their lending banks.
It also sought a special liquidity facility of at least Rs 15,000 crore through NABARD and SIDBI to MFIs.
It proposed that RBI direct at least 40 percent of funds under this may be earmarked for MFIs with a portfolio below Rs 500 crore.
Published : May 11, 2021 05:13 PM IST

