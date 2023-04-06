MHA refers Oxfam’s FCRA violation matter to CBI, 2nd FCRA probe given to CBI in 2 months

Oxfam India’s foreign funding was under the scanner when the MHA refused to renew its FCRA license on December 31, 2021 and the ministry cited adverse inputs as the reason for revoking the license.

After almost years after rejecting NGO Oxfam India’s application for renewing FCRA registration, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday referred the investigation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations of the NGO to the Central Bureau of Investigation, sources said.

The NGO later moved the high court against the decision and the court directed the Centre to pass a reasoned speaking order on its revision petition. MHA then passed the impugned order on December 1, 2022, rejecting the revision application, thereby denying renewal of FCRA registration.

Last month, while hearing the matter, Delhi High Court had sought Union government's response on Oxfam India’s plea seeking renewal of its registration under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The NGO had submitted before the court that its application for renewal of FCRA was declined by merely indicating that it was refused under section 16(1) read with section 12(4)(j)(iii) of FCRA.

The decision taken by MHA comes after it had recommended a CBI inquiry against NGO Aman Biradari, founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander last month.

In September last year, the Income Tax department had conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and NGO Oxfam India as part of a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them.

The tax authorities inspected the book of accounts and financial transactions as part of the probe related to alleged contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)of these organisations.

Oxfam India, the India arm of the British charity, works for development of marginalised people, according to its website. In 2020, the Centre amended the FCRA Act, 2010, tightening norms that prohibit transferring of funds to other groups by non-profits and imposing a ceiling on their administrative costs. The amended Act stated these changes were necessary to strengthen accountability and transparency.

According to sources, Oxfam India was registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA, 2010) for undertaking “Social” activities and its registration certificate was valid upto December 31, 2021.

Oxfam India continued to transfer Foreign Contribution to various entities even after coming into force of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 which prohibits such transfers. The amendment came into force on September 29, 2020. Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010, the sources said.

From emails, found during IT survey by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, it is revealed that the Oxfam India was planning to circumvent provision of the FCRA, 2010 by routing funds to other FCRA -registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, they said.