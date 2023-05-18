MFIs make strong recovery in fourth quarter, surpass pre-COVID performance levels

The Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) sector has shown remarkable performance in the fourth quarter of FY23, despite facing significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have successfully restored their return ratios and net interest margin profile to the levels observed before the pandemic.

Additionally, their customer acquisition growth rate and the number of customers have either reached or surpassed pre-COVID levels. Several players within the sector have experienced an increase in their net interest margin. Five Star and Satin Creditcare have observed a year-on-year increase, while Equitas Small Finance Bank has witnessed a quarter-on-quarter rise in net interest margin.

On the other hand, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has experienced a decline in net interest margin both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. However, CreditAccess Grameen and Spandana Sphoorty have seen an increase in net interest margin both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Also read | RBI gives nod to SBI Funds Management for buying up to 9.99% in HDFC Bank

The improvement in asset quality can be attributed to various factors, including lower slippages, higher write-offs, and the sale of bad loans to asset reconstruction companies. Among the sector, CreditAccess Grameen boasts the lowest gross NPA ratio at 1.21 percent, closely followed by Five Star Finance.

Indusind Bank has the highest gross NPA ratio amongst MFI finances in the MFI portfolio.

MFI players have witnessed impressive quarter-on-quarter loan growth, ranging from 8.50 percent to as high as 27.8 percent. This growth rate significantly surpasses the overall banking sector's credit growth rate, which was around 4 to 5 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q4 FY23.

However, it's important to consider this loan growth cautiously, as the proportion of interest in the EMI has actually increased while the proportion of principal repayment has decreased. This skewed balance has contributed to the higher loan growth. In the coming year, when the proportion of principal repayment in the EMI rises, it is expected to moderate the loan growth from its current levels.

Nevertheless, the credit growth for the sector is anticipated to remain robust, as indicated by the management of CreditAccess Grameen.

Also read | LIC Housing Finance Q4 numbers beat estimates, declares dividend

When looking at valuations based on FY23 book value, Satin Creditcare emerges as the most cost-effective option among its peers, trading at a price to book value of less than 0.9 times.

It's worth noting that good companies typically command a premium, which is evident in the valuations of CreditAccess Grameen and Five Star.