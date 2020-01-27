Mergers in the time of slowdown: Why the PSU bank marriage could have waited
Updated : January 27, 2020 01:43 PM IST
Earlier this year, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank merged with Bank of Baroda (BoB).
Since then, BoB has lost 39 basis points in market share of overall deposits and nearly nine basis points in loan advances.
In the coming months, four more banks are set to merge.
