Mehrishi committee to suggest government bear the burden of compound interest waiver, not banks

The three-member committee headed by former comptroller and auditor general (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi is expected to suggest that the sovereign bear any burden of compound interest waiver, and not banks, two people directly aware of the deliberations told CNBC-TV18.

The committee is of the view that a complete waiver of compound interest, or interest on interest, for loans under moratorium would tantamount to 'rent seeking' behaviour, said one of the people quoted earlier. "It would induce moral hazard, waiving interest is like punishing the good borrowers for paying their loans on time," said this person.

The ministry of finance had set up this three member expert committee on September 10, comprising of former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, former monetary policy committee member Ravindra H Dholakia and the former managing director of SBI and IDBI Bank B Sriram.

The committee was tasked with making an overall assessment on the moratorium loan interest waiver matter currently being heard in the Supreme Court, and advise the government. The terms of reference of the committee included measuring impact of the waiver on the economy and on financial stability, suggestions to mitigate financial constraints on various sections of society in this regard, among others.

The Mehrishi committee also held consultations with banks, other stakeholders before forming its opinion on the matter. With different banks using different methodologies to arrive at the moratorium figure, the compound interest amount would be anywhere between Rs 10,000- 20,000 crores, suggested a senior banker who did not wish to be named.

CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that the committee is likely to suggest limiting the waiver of interest on interest to a smaller set of borrowers who are most vulnerable, and for more specific segments like affordable home loans.

In its last hearing on the matter on September 10, the Supreme Court gave government two weeks’ time to hold consultations and file appropriate documents on waiver and relief to be given to impacted sections of the society.