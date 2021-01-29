Meet KV Subramanian, the Chief Economic Advisor of India in charge of Economic Survey 2021

Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) of the government of India, is the architect of the Economic Survey 2021 which was tabled by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

The survey which is tabled in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Rabha, lays the foundation of the union budget. It contains an assessment of the various economic parameters of the past financial year and guides the key policy decisions to be taken in the next and thus helps shape the budget.

The CEA’s responsibilities include providing inputs on industrial development and foreign trade, analysing trends in industrial production and delivering statistical information on various economic indicators.

The person in charge of all of that, KV Subramanian, brings with him a vast knowledge and experience in the area. He was appointed to the post on December 7, 2018, succeeding Arvind Subramanian for a tenure of three years.

Subramanian is one of the top experts in the field of banking, corporate governance and economic policy. He has served on the expert committees on Corporate Governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and on Governance of Banks for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He was also a member of Sebi's committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research.

KV Subramanian has previously worked with the former CEA Arvind Subramanian in preparing the 2015 Economic Survey.

Born in Bhilai in the erstwhile state of Madhya Pradesh, Subramanian studied at Mar Gregorious Memorial Senior Secondary School. He completed his bachelor’s course in electrical engineering from the prestigious IIT, Kanpur. He went on to study at IIM, Calcutta, where he was honoured with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Dissertation Fellowship in 2005. Subramanian also holds a doctorate in financial economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Subramanian has previously worked with American multinational JPMorgan Chase and major Indian MNCs like ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services. He was also a board member of the Bandhan Bank, the RBI Academy and the National Institute of Bank Management.

Subramanian is also a tenured Professor at the Indian School of Business. He has previously taught at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the US.