Finance Meet KV Subramanian, the Chief Economic Advisor of India in charge of Economic Survey 2021 Updated : January 29, 2021 05:43 PM IST He has served on the expert committees on Corporate Governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India and on Governance of Banks for the Reserve Bank of India. KV Subramanian has previously worked with the former CEA Arvind Subramanian in preparing the 2015 Economic Survey. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply