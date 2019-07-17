Business
MCA to probe alleged fund diversions by Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, says report
Updated : July 17, 2019 09:55 AM IST
The ministry will question the management and the audit committees of both firms.
Current auditor of the companies Pathak HD & Associates and PwC executives who worked on the audit assignment will also be questioned by the ministry.
