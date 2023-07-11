Max Life partners with DCB Bank to offer comprehensive range of life insurance solutions

The business tie-up will offer bank customers access to Max Life's protection and long-term savings solutions, offering financial stability for themselves and their families, Max Life said.
Max Life Insurance Company on Tuesday announced its partnership with DCB Bank. Through this collaboration, Max Life and DCB Bank will provide life insurance products to the bank's customers, including term, savings, and retirement plans, allowing them to protect their financial future and expand their investment portfolio.
Praveen Kutty, Head Retail Banking, DCB Bank, said, “DCB Bank’s tie-up with Max Life will pave the way for adaptable, and varied life insurance products for our customers. Through this partnership, we aim to empower our customers by providing them with life insurance products that cater to their needs."
Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank. Max Financial Services is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners
DCB Bank, on the other hand, is a new generation private sector bank with 427 branches (as on March 31, 2023) across India. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.
(Edited by : Anshul)
