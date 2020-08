Max Life Insurance has recently announced the launch of ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Plan’, a comprehensive life insurance savings plan with guaranteed returns.

Combining protection and savings into a simple and flexible solution, ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Plan’ offers customers guaranteed returns to help meet important life-stage needs and achieve a financially secure future, Max Life said in a statement.

Commenting on the product, Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life said, “Offering superior flexibility via four different variants targeted at specific life-stage needs such as marriage, parenthood, child’s education and retirement, ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Plan’, with its guaranteed returns can help achieve key life goals while enabling a financially secure future.”

‘Max Life Smart Wealth Plan’ offers the option to choose from four different variants namely – lump-sum, short term income, long term income and whole life income.