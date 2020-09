Max Life Insurance has recently announced the launch of ‘Max Life COVID-19 One Year Term Rider’. This is a non-linked non-participating individual pure risk premium life insurance rider, Max Life said in a statement.

Starting at an annualized premium of Rs 271 for a sum assured of Rs 1,00,000 the COVID-19 rider will be available to customers looking to protect themselves against the ongoing pandemic, it said.

The newly launched rider can be attached to 12 of Max Life's existing products ranging from term plans, savings and income plans to retirement plans.

According to the findings of a recent survey titled ‘Max Life India Protection Quotient- Express’ in association with KANTAR, it was revealed that 41 percent respondents said they would purchase term plans due to an increase in COVID-19 spread. Keeping these insights in mind, the COVID-19 rider by Max Life seeks to help customers protect their financial future by enabling them to continue investing in life goals while also protecting their immediate future by attaching the one-year rider to their base plan.

Max Life COVID-19 rider provides customers with diagnosis benefit in addition to a death cover. It will be available to customers between the age of 18 to 65 years. The diagnosis benefit offers a fixed lump sum amount (20 percent of rider sum assured) which will provide financial protection to the family.