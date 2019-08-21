Finance
Max Life and Axis Bank may soon renew bancassurance tie-up
Updated : August 21, 2019 02:34 PM IST
Bancassurance partnerships are arrangements between an insurance company and a financial institution for the purpose of sale of insurance products through the bankâ€™s branch network.
Max LifeÂ is in an advanced stage of discussions with Axis Bank: sources
Term-sheet for renewal of bancassurance pact could be signed in next 2-3 months: sources
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more