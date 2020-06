Empays Payment Systems India, the company that built and runs the IMT Payment System and cloud-based payment solutions, on Monday announced a partnership with Mastercard, a global payment company, to launch ‘cardless ATM powered by Mastercard’.

With this partnership, Empays will upgrade the basic technology behind the IMT Payment System to incorporate the requirements of Mastercard cardless ATM enabling a true EMV-capable cash withdrawal transaction, Mastercard said in a statement.

“The IMT Payment System powers the largest ATM network for cardless cash withdrawals in the world and is available across 40,000 ATMs in India. It uses SMS technology to enable cash withdrawals from participating ATMs without any physical contact with a card,” it said.

“Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard will help users to digitally locate the nearest enabled ATM and initiate a withdrawal by scanning a QR code on the mobile phone, using their banking app,” it added.

Users can follow these steps to withdraw cash at the nearest enabled ATM:

Step 1: Open banking app and scan QR on ATM

Step 2: Authenticate withdrawal amount on banking app

Step 3: Pick-up cash from ATM - without the need to insert the physical debit/credit card into the ATM

Commenting on the partnership, Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said, “In the current unprecedented times, this has taken on an urgency and importance as we balance between the need to protect ourselves and the need to continue transactions essential to maintain our daily lives."