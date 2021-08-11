Market opportunity for EV loans in current market situation

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the entire world sit up and take notice of life’s fleeting nature. The numerous lockdowns that were mandated in its wake have greatly benefited the planet.

According to scientists, the reduction in industrial and vehicular emissions has managed to stitch the gaping hole in the earth’s Ozone layer. While there is a definite need to preserve the earth’s conventional fuel sources like coal and petroleum that are getting depleted at a rapid pace, the energy needs of this planet are so immense that it is easier said than done.

Governments worldwide and international regulatory bodies must enforce laws to enable the mainstream acceptance and optimization of sustainable clean fuel technologies. And, that’s where Electric Vehicles step into the picture.

The Indian electric vehicle market stood at $5 Billion in 2020 and is slated to touch USD 47 Billion by 2026 while growing at an impressive CAGR of more than 44 percent during the forecast period. Similarly, the global EV market was valued at $ 162.34 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a whopping USD 802.81 Billion in 2027, expanding at an annual CAGR of 22.6 percent.

While the EV moment has expeditiously accelerated across the developed world, it is still at a budding phase in developing economies. The Indian EV movement has been riding primarily on the back of three-wheelers and e-rickshaws with over two million of these thronging the roads. The present EV boom is gradually spreading towards heavy vehicle categories and public transport utilities.

The general demand for EVs in India has further skyrocketed on account of the pandemic-induced turbulence and a demand surge for streamlining hyper-local and last-mile deliveries. So much so, even fleet operators that were previously accustomed to traditional internal combustion engines(ICEs) are now upgrading to EVs. The central reasons behind this critical transformation are the comparatively lower operational cost as well as the eco-friendly nature of EVs. The EV shift has not only calibrated considerable cost-effectiveness but is also assisting fleet operators in achieving their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Therefore, it is only natural that fleet operators are now witnessing a steady increase in vehicular deployment as opposed to before. The advantages ushered by the EV boom have also triggered a significant demand for electric two-wheelers and high-speed L5 three-wheelers. However, the bulk of the cost involved in procuring an EV revolves primarily around the EV battery, which can account for up to 40 percent of the total cost.

Thus, numerous fintech entities are sanctioning EV procurement loans at attractive interest rates. The demand for EV loans is surging, especially, on the B2B frontier, wherein fleet operators desire to own EVs and require funding for the same. At the same time, the demand for individual loans is also on the rise as more and more EV owners seek operational alliances with fleet operators due to the higher income assurance in this case.

There are many other considerable factors that have contributed to the surge in EV loans, chiefly in tier-3 cities and small towns. This rising demand is directly linked to the migrant exodus that occurred last year during the pandemic. Dubbed as the single largest mass departure of humans in living memory; the migration also leads to a pivotal demand surge for EVs in rural hamlets and tehsils. A plethora of migrant workers are now presently engaged in occupational activities in their villages and hometown and carry no intention of heading back to the big cities. And interestingly, the EV boom has meandered straight into the heart of bustle and bustle in small towns and cities and is on the verge of generating ample employment prospects in the form of electric rickshaws and mopeds for the masses.

With the corresponding surge in deliveries/cargo requirements, drivers piloting EV fleets are now presented with an opportunity to earn better. This equips them with loan repayment ability, which is essential to their social advancement and overall progress. The EV movement is also galloping at a speedy pace in the southern and western parts of the country with a huge demand being generated for L5 and two-wheelers.

In a bid to make EV loans secure, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are now more confident in their production approach and are even extending buy-back guarantees to their financiers for furthering investments in the EV segment. Therefore, it is safe to say that the overarching dimensions and outreach of the EV market are fast burgeoning in India.

The author, Sameer Aggarwal, is Co-Founder and CEO at RevFin. The views expressed are personal