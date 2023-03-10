English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsMarch will be the best quarter for this small lender
finance | Mar 10, 2023 11:58 AM IST

March will be the best quarter for this small lender

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Nigel D'Souza   Mar 10, 2023 11:58 AM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan, CMD of the financial institution, said that March would be the best quarter for Five Star in terms of performance.

Five Star Business Finance, a non-banking finance company, Q4 performance has been impressive so far, with strong disbursement growth. This is a positive sign for the company, as disbursements are a key driver of growth in the non-banking finance sector.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan, CMD of the financial institution, said that March would be the best quarter for Five Star in terms of performance.
He said, “Q4 shows very strong business growth, both in disbursement and logins, we are seeing one of the best quarters. March quarter will be the best among the best of Five Star.”
Also Read | Here's how borrowers benefit from co-lending pacts between banks and NBFCs
He also expects the difference between actual gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and guidance to be lower than the previously projected range of 75-100 basis points (bps). This is a positive sign, as a lower GNPA indicates a healthier loan portfolio and improved asset quality.
Deenadayalan also said that the game is moving from return on assets (ROA) to return on equity (ROE). This shift is significant because it reflects a focus on profitability rather than just growth. By prioritising ROE, companies are looking to maximize their returns on investment and generate more value for their shareholders.
Also, Nuvama, an investment and financial services company, has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and target of Rs 710. Nuvama is expecting assets under management CAGR of 30 percent over FY22-25 and a high return on assets (ROA) of 8 percent.
Also Read | Jio Financial Services can be a real threat to fintech business models & NBFCs, says Macquarie
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X