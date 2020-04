Despite the massive market collapse amid the coronavirus crisis, the inflow into equity mutual funds stood at a one-year high in March. As per Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on Thursday, the equity inflows stood at Rs 11,485 crore in March.

In February, the number was around Rs 10,730 crore and in January, it was Rs 7,548 crore.

The balanced fund outflows in March stood at Rs 1,515.6 crore against February's Rs 1,182 crore outflow, the data showed.