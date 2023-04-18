March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Credit card spends grew by 28.2 percent year-on-year and 15.7 percent month-on-month to more than Rs 1,35,000 crore in the month of March. While monthly spends are the highest ever for the credit card sector, credit card issuances also have remained healthy.

In March 2023, credit card issuance grew by 2.32 percent month-on-month and by 15.9 percent year-on-year, while card issuance growth is the best in 9 months.

The average spend has been reported at Rs 16,143, up 10.6 percent year-on-year and 13.05 percent month-on-month. This shows that spends are the second highest post-Diwali.

Top 4 performances for March 2023

The cards' market share is at 71.37 percent versus 68 percent in the previous month. Spends market share is at 74.74 percent for the month of March versus 71.9 percent month-on-month.

Axis Bank numbers now have Citi’s numbers in March, so the market share in spends is at 12 percent for Axis Bank versus 9 percent month-on-month a gain of nearly about 300 basis points. While credit card issuances market share for Axis Bank is at 14.22 percent versus 11.5 percent month-on-month a gain of 270 basis points month-on-month.

Due to Citi acquisition, Axis Bank has gained market share in spends, by 321 basis points, ex-Citi, Axis Bank would have gained market share by 24 basis points.

HDFC Bank has gained market share by 82 basis points to 27.4 percent

The top loser is ICICI Bank, by 189 basis points, now the market share is 17.4 percent and for SBI the loss is at about 111 basis points with the market share now at 17.9 percent.

Credit card issuances, SBI card has gained by market share 202 basis points to 19.65 percent, Axis Bank (due to Citi acquisition) has gained by 195 basis points to 14.2 percent, ICICI Bank has seen a reduction of 175 basis points to 16.95 percent and HDFC Bank has seen a reduction of 190 basis points to 20.56 percent.

Top four market share in total cards has moved from 71.06 percent in March 2022 to 71.37 percent in March 2023; a gain of 32 basis points and that was largely for Axis Bank due to Citi acquisition.

The expected trend continues with a positive outlook for credit card issuances, and summer holidays have led to an increase in spending.

The declining trend of revolver rates in the sector is a concern, and private lenders are enticing credit card customers with attractive offers.

The holiday season may have a positive impact on spending, but it's important to monitor for any inflation-related effects.