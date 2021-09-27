Major housing demand is coming from first time buyers, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and managing director of HDFC Ltd, on Monday, said that a significant portion of housing demand is from first time buyers.

“A very significant portion of demand continues to be from first-time homebuyers. From 2017 to right up to 2020, the demand for housing was largely coming out of the tier-two, tier-three towns or in the outskirts of the big cities, but not that much in the center of a big city like Mumbai or Delhi or Bangalore. However, what has happened in the last, probably, one year is that people even in cities like Mumbai, and Delhi and Bangalore are also buying houses,” Mistry told CNBC-TV18.

On housing prices, Mistry said, “The fact that housing has become so affordable compared to what it has been for a very long time. To my mind, in the last 20 years, housing has not been as affordable as it is today, for example, if you look from 2017 to 2020, house prices in the center of big cities have not gone up; it broadly remained the same or if anything may have marginally come down, but in that period of three years, income levels of people have been consistently rising. Therefore, it has become a lot more affordable for a person to buy a house.”

As per Keki, the structural demand for housing in India will always remain strong.

“The structural demand for housing in India will always remain strong. So there are many factors that point towards a sustained growth of housing in the Indian market for a very long time to come. We are a very under-penetrated market and therefore the scope to grow in the years to come is massive."

He also said that customers have more faith in reputed developers as far as under-construction projects are concerned.

On business, he said that the collections are back to pre-COVID levels in the retail segment. However, Q1FY22 stress has not gone away completely.

“However, these are temporary problems, temporary concerns as far as individual nonperforming assets (NPAs) are concerned. We do not believe that the housing finance sector will see any serious loan losses because the security cover is so huge and the average loan amount is a small component of the value of the property at origination,” said Mistry.

