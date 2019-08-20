Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Mahindra Finance to buy over 58% stake in Sri Lanka's Ideal Finance

Updated : August 20, 2019 02:16 PM IST

Mahindra Finance will invest LKR 2 billion until March 2021 for up to 58.2 percent stake in Ideal Finance, it said in a release.
With this JV, Mahindra Finance aims to replicate its business model in Sri Lanka, it said, adding that the company has fuelled the entrepreneurial aspirations of over 6.2 million customers in over 3,70,000 villages in India.
Mahindra Finance to buy over 58% stake in Sri Lanka's Ideal Finance
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year

Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV