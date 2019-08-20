Mahindra Finance to buy over 58% stake in Sri Lanka's Ideal Finance
Updated : August 20, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Mahindra Finance will invest LKR 2 billion until March 2021 for up to 58.2 percent stake in Ideal Finance, it said in a release.
With this JV, Mahindra Finance aims to replicate its business model in Sri Lanka, it said, adding that the company has fuelled the entrepreneurial aspirations of over 6.2 million customers in over 3,70,000 villages in India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more