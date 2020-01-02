Maharashtra: Six duped of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters
Updated : January 02, 2020 12:15 PM IST
The caller asked the complainant to download the 'Quick Support' app on his mobile phone and make a payment of Rs 10 on it for updating the KYC.
The victim reportedly got a call from a person, who claimed to be from the Paytm team and asked him to update his KYC.
The complainant then got several messages over the next two days of withdrawals collectively worth Rs 1.2 lakh from his bank account.
