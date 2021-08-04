Macro sentiment has turned positive with semblance of normalcy: M&M Financial

M&M Finance has given business update for the month of July wherein they have mentioned that macro sentiments have turned positive with a semblance of normalcy returning in India after the unavoidable disruptions caused due to the COVID-19 second wave.

They have disbursed Rs 2,400 crore for the month of July which is more than double of July 2020. The collection efficiency has improved by 5 percent on month-on-month basis and come in at at 95 percent for July when compared to 90 percent for the month of June, according to the report.

Banks' non performing assets (NPA), a key indicator of the health of the system, has contracted and showing stability and more importantly a declining trend. The report mentions that a meaningful reduction of NPA contracts for the month of August and September is expected.

