The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a relaxation on loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans from 75 percent to 90 percent. LTV ratio basically refers to the amount of loan a borrower can get against gold as a collateral.

"The relief will be applicable till March 31, 2021," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

With a view to further mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on households, entrepreneurs and small businesses, it has been decided to increase the permissible loan to value ratio for loans against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes from 75 per cent to 90 per cent, the cenral bank said in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.

A detailed guidelines on this will be issued by RBI later on Thursday.

The earlier guidelines said the loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes should not exceed 75 percent of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery.

Meanwhile, the RBI opted for a status quo and left interest rates unchanged, but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4 percent.