English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsL&T Financial Services records 85% growth in customer base between April 2022 and Jan 2023

L&T Financial Services records 85% growth in customer base between April 2022 and Jan 2023

L&T Financial Services records 85% growth in customer base between April 2022 and Jan 2023
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 1, 2023 5:22:04 PM IST (Published)

The Company has disbursed Micro Loans of around Rs. 13,900 crore recording a growth of 91 percent year-on-year. Out of the 29 lakh customers added during the said period, over 18 lakh customers added are first cycle customers, those who have taken loan with LTFS for the first-time.

Non-Banking Financial Company, L&T Financial Services (LTFS) on Wednesday announced that it has added 29 lakh customers in the Micro Loans business between the period of April to January in the financial year 2023 recording a growth of 85 percent year-on-year. On an average, the company has added a customer base of around 3 lakh every month in the said period.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Besides, the company has disbursed Micro Loans of around Rs. 13,900 crore recording a growth of 91 percent year-on-year. Out of the 29 lakh customers added during the said period, over 18 lakh customers added are first cycle customers, those who have taken loan with LTFS for the first-time.
Also Read: From PAN-Aadhaar linking to planning your tax savings — Key personal finance deadlines in March 2023
Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, "We are amongst the leading financiers in Micro Loans today and continue to expand in the unserved and under-served regions of our nation. We are committed to empowering micro-entrepreneurial women and enabling sustainable livelihood at the grassroot level through our innovative and digital lending solutions.
Our customers are primarily engaged in responsible end-use like dairy, grocery shops and similar allied activities for earning their livelihood. We have done well in this business, and going forward we expect to sustain our growth momentum by further launching new products, in line with the Lakshya 2026 strategy.”
LTFS launched its Micro Loans operations in July 2008 to enable a sustainable livelihood for women entrepreneurs. The company offers loans to women in the age group of 20 to 60 years with a ticket size ranging between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 1,10,000. It has a flexible re-payment tenure from 24 to 36 months for customer’s convenience.
While onboarding customers, the company follows a robust process with multi-layered structure which includes instant internal and bureau checks, physical appraisal process checks and risk control unit checks before taking the decision to sanction the loan to customers.
Also Read: Axis Bank completes acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer business for Rs 11,603 crore
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

financial serviceswomen entrepreneurs

Next Article

Tax Talks: A former taxman explains why anti-profiteering provision strongly remains under GST law

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X