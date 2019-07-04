In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

L&T Finance unit to raise $550 million in IFC-led investment round

Updated : July 04, 2019 11:50 PM IST

BNP Paribas, Citibank, and DBS Bank Ltd are also anchoring the round, which will see L&T Finance raise $275 million in the first tranche.
L&T Finance unit to raise $550 million in IFC-led investment round
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV