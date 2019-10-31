Business
Losses mount for PhonePe, Paytm as they bid to corner payments market share
Updated : October 31, 2019 12:56 PM IST
Homegrown firms PhonePe and Paytm saw their losses more than double on a year-on-year as they are locked in a bitter battle for market share against India payment units of Google and Amazon.
Flipkart’s payments arm PhonePe has reported a loss of Rs 1,907 crore for fiscal 2019. It is a 141 percent increase compared to Rs 791 crore losses that the platform reported the year before.
Paytm saw its losses spike 165 percent, going from Rs 1,490 crore in March 2018 to Rs 3,959 crore through the same month this year.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more