Looking at 20-25% growth in microfinance segment: Suryoday Small Finance Bank's CEO

Suryoday Small Finance Bank's Baskar Babu Ramachandran provides a glimpse into the growth trajectory of the lender. By capitalizing on the expertise and customer-centric approach, Ramachandran said that the lender aims to strengthen its position as a leading player in the banking industry.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is anticipating a substantial growth rate of 20-25 percent in the microfinance segment. The microfinance sector has emerged as a crucial pillar in promoting financial inclusion and Suryoday is keen on leveraging its expertise to make a meaningful impact, Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Managing Director and CEO of the bank said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He expressed optimism about the microfinance segment and outlined the bank's expectations for credit and deposit growth in the medium term.

“On the back of microfinance segment growth, we are looking at around 25 percent growth,” he said.

On bank's credit growth prospects, the CEO mentioned that Suryoday Small Finance Bank aims for a growth rate of 30-35 percent in the medium term. This demonstrates the bank's strong focus on expanding its lending operations and meeting the diverse credit requirements of its customer base, he said.

In terms of capital requirements, Ramachandran clarified that the lender is not currently seeking to raise any additional capital. By optimizing its existing resources and leveraging its strong financial position, the bank aims to sustain its growth momentum and deliver consistent value to its stakeholders.

“We are not looking to raise any capital considering that our capital adequacy is at 25-35 percent at this point of time,” he said.

While sharing his expectations for deposit growth in the fiscal year 2024, he expressed optimism, stating that Suryoday Small Finance Bank is projecting a robust deposit growth rate of 40 percent for the upcoming fiscal year.

For more details, watch the accompanying video