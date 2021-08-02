Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • Lok Sabha passes bill to amend public sector general insurance law

    Lok Sabha passes bill to amend public sector general insurance law

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Bill was introduced on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Lok Sabha passes bill to amend public sector general insurance law
    Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the general insurance law to allow the government to pare its stake in state-owned insurers. The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 is aimed at generating required resources from the Indian markets so that public sector general insurers can design innovative products.
    As per the statement of objects and reasons of The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, it seeks to remove the requirement that the central government should hold not less than 51 percent of the equity capital in a specified insurer. To provide for greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies, to enhance insurance penetration and social protection, to better secure the interests of policyholders and contribute to faster growth of the economy, it has become necessary to amend certain provisions of the Act, according to the Bill.
    The Bill was introduced on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Finance Minister in the Budget 2021-22 had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda which included two public sector banks and one general insurance company.
    "We propose to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments," she had said at the time. As of date, there are four general insurance companies in the public sector - National Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and the United India Insurance Company Limited.
    Now, one of these will be privatised for which the government is yet to finalise the name.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Shriram Transport Finance relooking at potential merger with Shriram City

    Next Article

    New current account rules; RBI likely to meet bankers

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements29,294.25 1,028.50 3.64
    Titan Company1,771.55 57.00 3.32
    Eicher Motors2,602.60 72.35 2.86
    BPCL457.80 12.30 2.76
    Grasim1,591.65 40.30 2.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,770.25 55.75 3.25
    M&M757.85 14.65 1.97
    Reliance2,071.50 36.10 1.77
    Axis Bank720.95 11.95 1.69
    TCS3,217.90 50.40 1.59
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL791.05 -17.50 -2.16
    Tata Steel1,410.05 -24.25 -1.69
    Bajaj Finserv14,125.15 -97.05 -0.68
    Bajaj Finance6,200.50 -27.60 -0.44
    NTPC117.75 -0.45 -0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,409.95 -23.80 -1.66
    Bajaj Finserv14,124.75 -96.55 -0.68
    Bajaj Finance6,198.95 -29.95 -0.48
    NTPC117.80 -0.40 -0.34
    Dr Reddys Labs4,701.80 -10.90 -0.23

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3400-0.0700-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.37400.18100.21
    Pound-Rupee103.36300.07900.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6786-0.0001-0.01
    View More