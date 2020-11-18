Finance LVB crisis: Administrator says confident of resolution to revive bank before moratorium period ends Updated : November 18, 2020 04:17 PM IST Manoharan said DBIL will bring Rs 2,500 crore upfront as part of the scheme of amalgamation. The capital adequacy of the merged entity would be 12.51 percent even without the infusion of Rs 2,500 crore, he added. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.